Twin Falls County Commissioners table large-scale energy ordinance

Next meeting to come August 24th
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Commissioners met Wednesday to consider an ordinance for a 182-day moratorium on permits for large-scale commercial energy projects in the county.

The moratorium would directly affect private lands, which the county has the authority to permit or deny.

Many residents believe this won’t help the community, for a multitude of reasons including disruption of internet services during an emergency.

“That’s going to be a real problem,” Twin Falls resident Dean Diamond said. “It doesn’t sound like a threat, but in an emergency, now all of sudden you can’t call for fire help and other things as well.”

When the meeting ended, the commissioner’s board decided what’s next.

“I propose a moratorium on large-scale energy products, that we table this and reconvene on August 24th at 10 am,” Commissioner Jack Johnson said.

The decision has been tabled, as the board believes the county may not be ready for large-scale energy products.

Come August 24th, it might give them the chance to be further prepared for the future.

