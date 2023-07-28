Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Bryan Kohberger wants the indictment against him tossed out by the judge

New court documents filed Thursday with Latah County Court
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bryan Kohberger’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against him in regards to the charges relating to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November of 2022.

According to new court documents that were filed Thursday, Kohberger’s attorneys believe that the grand jury about the standard of proof required for an indictment.

Basically, what that means is that the defense is arguing that the grand jury was “erroneously instructed” as they were presented evidence in the case.

This comes three days after Kohberger claimed that he was “elsewhere at the time” when the murders of the UI students were committed. Kohberger’s attorney did not specify where he was at the time of the murders, but also stated that he reserves the right to say where he was if he is called as a witness at trial, which is scheduled for October 2, in Latah County.

Kohberger’s notice of hearing is scheduled for August 18th at 10:30am

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

West Nile Virus
Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls County
Hayden Fire
Hayden Fire update and evacuation orders in place
Twin Falls rescue teams help two stranded hikers along canyon wall Thursday night
Twin Falls rescue teams help two stranded hikers along canyon wall Thursday night
Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night
Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night