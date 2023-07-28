Bryan Kohberger wants the indictment against him tossed out by the judge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bryan Kohberger’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against him in regards to the charges relating to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November of 2022.

According to new court documents that were filed Thursday, Kohberger’s attorneys believe that the grand jury about the standard of proof required for an indictment.

Basically, what that means is that the defense is arguing that the grand jury was “erroneously instructed” as they were presented evidence in the case.

This comes three days after Kohberger claimed that he was “elsewhere at the time” when the murders of the UI students were committed. Kohberger’s attorney did not specify where he was at the time of the murders, but also stated that he reserves the right to say where he was if he is called as a witness at trial, which is scheduled for October 2, in Latah County.

Kohberger’s notice of hearing is scheduled for August 18th at 10:30am

