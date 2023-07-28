Dealing with the heat during Saturday’s Spudman race

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday’s weather is forecast to be close to 100 degrees, and nurse practitioner Scott Cook at Cassia Regional Hospital is warning both spectators and racers of the Spudman to be cautious.

This year, Cook will be working the finish line, but last year he was working in the Emergency Room the day of the race and says he saw a few people come in with heat related injuries and illnesses.

He says both athletes, spectators and volunteers need to be drinking a lot of water, and monitoring how you are feeling at Saturday’s race.

He says at the finish line, they will be there to help racers cool down, with ice baths and plenty of fluids, as well as physical therapy specialists.

Heat related illnesses can affect even the top athletes.

“On the day of the race, these top athletes are running their hardest, you know it is a race, they are trying to win, and they can get heat exhaustion as well as heat stroke, definitely something to take serious and to be aware of,” said Scott Cook, a nurse practitioner at Cassia Regional Hospital.

He says some of the signs of heat related illnesses are dizziness, feeling nauseas, or fainting.

Cook wishes everyone the best of luck in Saturday’s race.

