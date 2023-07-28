Advertise with Us
‘Farm Fresh Eggs,’ Filer boy turns his passion into a business

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s never too early to start your own business, KMVT introduces us to a young boy from Filer who is turning his passion into a profit.

10-year-old James Royal loves chickens.

“Well, they are my favorite animals and I just love spending time I guess with them,” said James Royal.

James has 22 chickens at his home and has learned what it takes to take care of them.

It’s a part of his morning routine now, from feeding them, to making sure they have enough water, and collecting all the eggs, he says they usually lay around 12 per day.

Then, about 6 months ago, the idea for Aloha Eggs was born.

6 days a week he runs his self serve egg stand.

“I put the eggs in this cooler, and put some ice packs in there and then wait for people to buy, there is a dozen, 24 and 18 count at the bottom that you probably can’t see,” said Royal.

On Saturday’s, he sits and waits for customers to come, and now he says he is starting to see some repeat customers.

“I go out around this area, and I bring a table with a cooler and put my eggs in it and wait about an hour and a half for people to buy,” said Royal.

Since the eggs are farm fresh and not washed, they last about 5 weeks without refrigeration, and with refrigeration, they last a few months.

His parents say he has learned about managing money, as first the profits he makes goes to taking care of the chickens and keeping them healthy.

They say he also gets to work on his social skills.

“I’m thinking about adding new products like vegetables and maybe fruit, and then I’m thinking about going out more often and trying to spread the word,” said Royal.

You can visit James’ stand at 4074 N 2200 E in Filer.

Thursday evening's online weather update {7/27/2023}