Filer School District set to launch new bussing program for 2023-24 school year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer School District is taking a new approach to their bussing system for the upcoming school year, and beyond.

The district purchased 17 of its own buses after their contract with a previous bussing company expired, essentially just a rerouting of those funds.

These new buses will be equipped with a GPS technology called “Bus Right” that lets parents track their child’s bus turn by turn.

Advantages of this technology include knowing when to send your student out to the bus stop and when to wait for them to get off the bus at home. The tracking system will only be visible for the bus route your child is on.

“We’re going to be able to work with the students and the parents so much better because there’s not going to be a middleman in between,” said Layne Flint the Filer School District Transportation Director. “It’ll be just us, the school district and the parents and we’ll be able to go that way.”

As we are a month out from school starting sign-ups are still open for the new bus system and parents need to make sure you fill out the form for each child as soon as possible because routes will be created and sent to parents prior to the first day of school.

