Fit and Well Idaho: Gearing up for fall sports

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Believe it or not, but school is starting up again pretty soon, and that means that fall sports and activities will be too.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho report looks at how to stay healthy as practices begin again.

From football, soccer, volleyball, and even dance classes, Chad Johnson, a sports medicine physician at St. Luke’s says now is the time to start preparing for practices to begin.

He says to get back to your regular sleep schedule now, you have to be well rested to perform at your best.

With this heat, you have to stay hydrated, especially when practicing outside.

He also says to make sure your physical and well check is up to date, as you won’t be able to practice without an updated physical.

“We see a lot of de-conditioning in the summer months, we are going to bed late, we’re waking up late, we’re not really doing as much as we could, it’s too hot, we’re scrolling Tik Tok or playing video games a little too much, those things are going to affect you adversely, and I think everyone is going to struggle on that first day of practice, but the more you work on your aerobic fitness the better off you are going to be going into practices and games,” said Chad Johnson, sports medicine physician at St. Luke’s.

He says common injuries he will see as a sports medicine doctor is over use injuries, pulled muscles, concussions, and knee injuries.

