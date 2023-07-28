Fruitland Police forward Michael Vaughan case to the Payette County Prosecutor

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July 27th two years ago, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared and has not been seen since - not even a trace of him has been found.

On Thursday, the Fruitland Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the department has forwarded the case on to the Payette County prosecutor with a probable cause affidavit.

Fruitland P.D. post states in part that the case has remained “very active” and they’ve continued their ground searches as recently as this month.

In December of 2022, Fruitland Police searched the home and property of Sarah and Stacey Wondra, who lived just a few blocks from where Michael was last seen.

In a press conference, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said they may have found sufficient evidence showing Michael was once buried on that property but was later moved.

This case is still under active investigation, and we’ll bring you updated information when it becomes available.

