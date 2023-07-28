Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Fruitland Police forward Michael Vaughan case to the Payette County Prosecutor

The case has remained “very active” and they’ve continued their ground searches as recently as this month.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July 27th two years ago, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared and has not been seen since - not even a trace of him has been found.

On Thursday, the Fruitland Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the department has forwarded the case on to the Payette County prosecutor with a probable cause affidavit.

Fruitland P.D. post states in part that the case has remained “very active” and they’ve continued their ground searches as recently as this month.

In December of 2022, Fruitland Police searched the home and property of Sarah and Stacey Wondra, who lived just a few blocks from where Michael was last seen.

In a press conference, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said they may have found sufficient evidence showing Michael was once buried on that property but was later moved.

This case is still under active investigation, and we’ll bring you updated information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night
Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night
Zelda is currently up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Furry Friday: Zelda
James Royal loves chickens and started selling Farm Fresh Eggs.
‘Farm Fresh Eggs,’ Filer boy turns his passion into a business
All of the new buses will have a GPS technology known as "Bus Right" for parents to track their...
Filer School District set to launch new bussing program for 2023-24 school year