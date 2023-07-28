Hayden Fire update and evacuation orders in place

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Interagency Incident Management Team issued an update for Friday, July 28, on the Hayden Fire burning 18 miles west of Leadore in Lemhi County in the Salmon Challis National Forest.

The Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity has been extended by the National Weather Service out of Pocatello (NWS), and gusts are expected up to 20 miles per hour and will persist over the fire area.

Crews were not able to do a fly over the fire area due to cloud over, but Great Basin Team 7, who is managing the fire estimates the blaze to have charred over 14,800 acres.

Much of the fire is burning is steep and rugged terrain that crews cannot safely access, and crews are continuing to work on containment lines with dozers and hand crews. Aviation played a significant role in supporting the operations being conducted on the north and east flanks of the Hayden Fire as visibility has improved.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology, for more information on the evacuation zones please visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has a revised closure order in place to help protect firefighter and public safety.

