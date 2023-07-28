Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Hayden Fire update and evacuation orders in place

Interagency Incident Management Team issued an update on the Salmon Challis National Forest.
Hayden Fire
Hayden Fire(Forest Serivce)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Interagency Incident Management Team issued an update for Friday, July 28, on the Hayden Fire burning 18 miles west of Leadore in Lemhi County in the Salmon Challis National Forest.

The Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity has been extended by the National Weather Service out of Pocatello (NWS), and gusts are expected up to 20 miles per hour and will persist over the fire area.

Crews were not able to do a fly over the fire area due to cloud over, but Great Basin Team 7, who is managing the fire estimates the blaze to have charred over 14,800 acres.

Much of the fire is burning is steep and rugged terrain that crews cannot safely access, and crews are continuing to work on containment lines with dozers and hand crews. Aviation played a significant role in supporting the operations being conducted on the north and east flanks of the Hayden Fire as visibility has improved.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology, for more information on the evacuation zones please visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has a revised closure order in place to help protect firefighter and public safety.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

Twin Falls rescue teams help two stranded hikers along canyon wall Thursday night
Twin Falls rescue teams help two stranded hikers along canyon wall Thursday night
Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night
Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night
Michael Vaughan Missing
Fruitland Police forward Michael Vaughan case to the Payette County Prosecutor
Zelda is currently up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Furry Friday: Zelda