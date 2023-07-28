Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday and Saturday, you can take a trip around parts of the globe and experience a little bit of culture outside of Idaho.

Magic Valley Folk Festival has been happening all week in the Mini-Cassia area. And this Friday and Saturday will be their gala dance performances at the King Fine Arts Center.

What you can expect is a full stage show from troops around the world that have come to the Magic Valley to perform.

According to the folk festival organizers, the goal is to increase tourism to southern Idaho, and bring residents a new experience they can’t get here at home. In return, the dancers get to stay with host families and experience our culture while sharing theirs.

The gala performances are being held at King Fine Arts Center Friday and Saturday night, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performances begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you can purchase them online through their website, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.