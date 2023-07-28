Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Magic Valley Folk Festival to host a global dance performance Friday and Saturday night

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performances begin at 7 p.m.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday and Saturday, you can take a trip around parts of the globe and experience a little bit of culture outside of Idaho.

Magic Valley Folk Festival has been happening all week in the Mini-Cassia area. And this Friday and Saturday will be their gala dance performances at the King Fine Arts Center.

What you can expect is a full stage show from troops around the world that have come to the Magic Valley to perform.

According to the folk festival organizers, the goal is to increase tourism to southern Idaho, and bring residents a new experience they can’t get here at home. In return, the dancers get to stay with host families and experience our culture while sharing theirs.

The gala performances are being held at King Fine Arts Center Friday and Saturday night, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performances begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you can purchase them online through their website, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

Michael Vaughan Missing
Fruitland Police forward Michael Vaughan case to the Payette County Prosecutor
Zelda is currently up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Furry Friday: Zelda
James Royal loves chickens and started selling Farm Fresh Eggs.
‘Farm Fresh Eggs,’ Filer boy turns his passion into a business
All of the new buses will have a GPS technology known as "Bus Right" for parents to track their...
Filer School District set to launch new bussing program for 2023-24 school year