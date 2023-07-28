Making kids outdoor dreams come true with a local organization and Idaho Department of Fish and Game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Called Beyond Adventures along with Idaho Department of Fish and Game teamed up to give kids with disabilities and members of their families a day in the great outdoors.

The organization is a non-profit run by volunteers that aim to change the lives of children and even make some of their dreams come true.

Most of that is done through outdoor adventures like the one with Fish and Game. During their time at Gavers Lagoon the kids learned the basics of fishing from the professionals. Things like baiting the line and casting it into the water. Families say that days like this wouldn’t be possible without help.

Participants couldn’t help but share how they can’t wait to go back and fish again.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game partners with various organizations throughout the summer to bring fishing and experts to those that may not be able to normally go out and fish.

