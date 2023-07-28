Advertise with Us
Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls County

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A mosquito carrying West Nile Virus was found in Twin Falls County.

According to the South Central Public Health District and the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District, the mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County on Wednesday, July 26th about seven miles northwest of Buhl.

The Pest Abatement District is urging people to use insect repellent and wear loose fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

They suggest installing screens on all windows and doors and draining any standing water around your home every three to six days.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, and stomach pain.

