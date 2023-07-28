Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Idaho Beef Month

July was named Idaho Beef Month for the twenty-second year.
Winecup L. Cattle Co in Jerome has over 250 heads of cattle for beef production.
Winecup L. Cattle Co in Jerome has over 250 heads of cattle for beef production.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the twenty-second year, the month of July was named Idaho Beef Month.

Winecup L. Cattle Co. in Jerome can trace their beef producing roots all the way back to 1908, 11 years before Jerome County was even incorporated.

Today, Bill Lickley and his wife, Laurie, continue to run the cattle company on the same land and have amassed over 250 cattle, all for beef production, while also being one of a small number of beef producers in the state.

“In Idaho, we have more cattle than we do people, but we have a very few number of people actually producing the product [beef] so just being able to communicate from our ranching families to our city neighbors so to speak, is important,” Bill Lickley said.

As a state, Idaho has over 2.55 million heads of beef cattle making it the second largest ag sector in the entire state behind dairy.

The group of people responsible for getting the word around about the state’s beef producers and their products is the Idaho Beef Council.

The Beef Council’s job is to enhance beef demand and show the value of the industry in Idaho. They also have a hand in the sale of cattle too.

“Every time a beef animal is sold in Idaho, a $1.50 beef check off is collected that is under the purview of the Idaho Beef Council,” Lickley said.

“Part of those funds go to the national program Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner and national health research and things like that. The rest is retained in Idaho to promote beef and tell the story of Idaho beef ranching families.”

As Idaho beef month comes to a close remember to acknowledge the hard work of the ranchers who dedicate thousands of hours into raising beef cattle and doing it the right way.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Body found in Boise River identified by Ada County Coroner

Latest News

Behind the Business: The Lamphouse Theatre
Behind the Business: The Lamphouse Theatre
Idaho Power donates truck to the Dietrich Fire Department
Idaho Power donates truck to the Dietrich Fire Department
Consuelo Correa, a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at...
Correa, Consuelo
Jenifer stops to wave
12th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival coming next week