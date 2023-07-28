TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges.

Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the stabbing death of another man near the Boise Airport.

According to a release from the Boise Police Department, law enforcement responded to a stabbing in the area of S. Production Avenue, which is north of Gowen Road.

Evidence indicates that Brower and two adult males were parked in the area and became involved in an altercation.

Brower, who police believe was armed with a knife, and one of the other male subjects exited the vehicle, while the third male subject attempted to drive away.

According to Boise Police, the third male subject exited the vehicle and ran to locate help. Once police were dispatched to the area, officers located Brower walking down a nearby road and took him into custody.

Officers then located the victim deceased with apparent stab wounds.

Brower has been charged with Felony First Degree Murder perpetrated by Poison, Torture, Vengeance, Extortion, or Sadistic Inclinations.

This case is under investigation by the Boise Police Department.

