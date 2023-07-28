Twin Falls rescue teams help two stranded hikers along canyon wall Thursday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials in Twin Falls had their hands full Thursday night as two people found themselves stuck along the wall of the Snake River Canyon.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, at a little before 10 p.m. rescuers were dispatched to the Perrine Bridge for two males who became stuck on the canyon wall directly under the bridge.

One of the individuals who was stuck was the reporting party who called into SIRCOMM to report they couldn’t hike up or down the wall.

Twin Falls Fire and Rescue, SORT, and Twin Falls Sheriff Search and Rescue were on scene to help rescue the stranded hikers.

There were no injuries to the hikers.

The operation concluded just after midnight.

