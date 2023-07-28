Twin Falls Support Center vandalized early Friday morning, officials looking for witnesses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local community support center, in Downtown Twin Falls, is picking up the pieces after they fell victim to a significant act of vandalism early Friday morning.

The incident took place at the Community Support Center, which is an outpatient mental health facility serving the Twin Falls and Mini-Cassia regions.

According to the buildings owner, at some time between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday morning, one of the large windowpanes of their front storeroom was completely shattered. Upon further investigation, there was a large amount of blood mixed into the shards of glass, leaving the owners and the police to assume it was a deliberate act of vandalism.

The front window of the business next door also showed signs of damage, but only included a large crack.

For those at the Community Support Center, all they want is for this individual to do the right thing; not only for the center, but for themselves.

“I’d like to say, go get some help, it looks like it was a pretty good injury, I wouldn’t think it would heal on its own. Go get some help and then come and see us and we’ll help you out as well. Let’s get you back to functioning well,” said Bill Aldrich, an Administrator for the Community Support Center.

If you were in the Downtown Twin Falls area in the early hours of Friday morning (July 28th) and witness anything suspicious, contact the Twin Falls Police Department with the case number #23003904.

Owners expect the cost of replacing the window to be between three and five thousand dollars.

