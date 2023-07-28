Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls Support Center vandalized early Friday morning, officials looking for witnesses

The incident took place at the Community Support Center, which is an outpatient mental health facility serving the Twin Falls and Mini-Cassia regions.
Twin Falls Support Center vandalized early Friday morning, officials looking for witnesses
Twin Falls Support Center vandalized early Friday morning, officials looking for witnesses(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local community support center, in Downtown Twin Falls, is picking up the pieces after they fell victim to a significant act of vandalism early Friday morning.

The incident took place at the Community Support Center, which is an outpatient mental health facility serving the Twin Falls and Mini-Cassia regions.

According to the buildings owner, at some time between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday morning, one of the large windowpanes of their front storeroom was completely shattered. Upon further investigation, there was a large amount of blood mixed into the shards of glass, leaving the owners and the police to assume it was a deliberate act of vandalism.

The front window of the business next door also showed signs of damage, but only included a large crack.

For those at the Community Support Center, all they want is for this individual to do the right thing; not only for the center, but for themselves.

“I’d like to say, go get some help, it looks like it was a pretty good injury, I wouldn’t think it would heal on its own. Go get some help and then come and see us and we’ll help you out as well. Let’s get you back to functioning well,” said Bill Aldrich, an Administrator for the Community Support Center.

If you were in the Downtown Twin Falls area in the early hours of Friday morning (July 28th) and witness anything suspicious, contact the Twin Falls Police Department with the case number #23003904.

Owners expect the cost of replacing the window to be between three and five thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

Courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Making kids outdoor dreams come true with a local organization and Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Gearing up for fall sports
Fit and Well Idaho: Gearing up for fall sports
Staying safe during Saturday's Spudman race
Dealing with the heat during Saturday’s Spudman race
Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths.
Bryan Kohberger wants the indictment against him tossed out by the judge