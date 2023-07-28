Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Valley House improves housing options with volunteer-based renovation project

Phase two of the renovation project is set to begin on July 29.
The Valley House's transitional living apartments have already undergone roof repairs with the...
The Valley House's transitional living apartments have already undergone roof repairs with the siding to follow.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the help of Meg Construction and many local volunteers, the Valley House in Twin Falls is undergoing some renovations.

The renovations are for the Valley House’s Martin Street Transitional Living Apartments and began last weekend when over 60-plus volunteers came out to remove five layers of shingles.

“Last Saturday we had an amazing crew of volunteers come out,” said Meghan Billings, Owner of Meg Construction. “They were up on the roof, they were on the tarps down here picking up garbage, taking it out and ripping off all of the pre-existing layers of roofing up there.”

The roof repairs were just the beginning of this renovation process because on July 29, the second phase of the renovations, the siding, begins.

Without the help of some local businesses and the gracious volunteers this project’s cost would have been well out of the Valley House’s budget.

“This project that was going to cost over $100,000 is now well within their budget. And everyone chipping in with their time, and labor and everything they can do to bring this together has been just an insurmountable help to the Valley House,” Billings said.

The transitional living apartments are composed of 25 units and these renovations are making the property a lot safer and more weather resistant.

As for volunteers and business owners it gives them a way to help their local community and those in need the most.

“I think the biggest reason to be involved in something like this, especially as a business owner, is that we get caught up in our day-to-day lives,” Billings said. “Everything is so involved in our business, and we forget to look around and see what’s going on in our communities.”

If you are interested in assisting the Valley House with their siding renovation it begins at 6:00 a.m. on July 29 at 138 Martin Street in Twin Falls and more volunteers are always welcome and appreciated.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

Courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Making kids outdoor dreams come true with a local organization and Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Gearing up for fall sports
Fit and Well Idaho: Gearing up for fall sports
Staying safe during Saturday's Spudman race
Dealing with the heat during Saturday’s Spudman race
Twin Falls Support Center vandalized early Friday morning, officials looking for witnesses
Twin Falls Support Center vandalized early Friday morning, officials looking for witnesses