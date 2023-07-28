Valley House improves housing options with volunteer-based renovation project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the help of Meg Construction and many local volunteers, the Valley House in Twin Falls is undergoing some renovations.

The renovations are for the Valley House’s Martin Street Transitional Living Apartments and began last weekend when over 60-plus volunteers came out to remove five layers of shingles.

“Last Saturday we had an amazing crew of volunteers come out,” said Meghan Billings, Owner of Meg Construction. “They were up on the roof, they were on the tarps down here picking up garbage, taking it out and ripping off all of the pre-existing layers of roofing up there.”

The roof repairs were just the beginning of this renovation process because on July 29, the second phase of the renovations, the siding, begins.

Without the help of some local businesses and the gracious volunteers this project’s cost would have been well out of the Valley House’s budget.

“This project that was going to cost over $100,000 is now well within their budget. And everyone chipping in with their time, and labor and everything they can do to bring this together has been just an insurmountable help to the Valley House,” Billings said.

The transitional living apartments are composed of 25 units and these renovations are making the property a lot safer and more weather resistant.

As for volunteers and business owners it gives them a way to help their local community and those in need the most.

“I think the biggest reason to be involved in something like this, especially as a business owner, is that we get caught up in our day-to-day lives,” Billings said. “Everything is so involved in our business, and we forget to look around and see what’s going on in our communities.”

If you are interested in assisting the Valley House with their siding renovation it begins at 6:00 a.m. on July 29 at 138 Martin Street in Twin Falls and more volunteers are always welcome and appreciated.

