Water levels continue to rise in Snake River

Multiple dams cutting reservoir water that pours into Snake River
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Water levels in the Snake River are higher than average for this time of year.

Seasonally, the flow of the snake river is highest during the spring and early summer months when snowmelt is at its peak.

However, with the heavy amount of snowfall, this past winter and with June being cooler, the snow melt has been prolonged.

With the high cubic flow rate and the presence of several rapids, it’s popular to be on the water with activities like kayaking and paddle boarding to beat the heat.

However, some problems could stem from the high-water levels.

Mike Houston with the National Weather Service in Pocatello said this can be caused for several reasons.

The high-water flow is because water managers at the American Falls Dam have begun to cut loose some of the reservoir’s water reservoirs water that they have been holding in storage. That water then flows into the Milner Dam downriver.

The Milner reservoir managers are also releasing water from their storage, which will be seen in increased flows over the Shoshone Falls. The water then trickles into the Snake River along Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

