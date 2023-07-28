Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

‘You’re not going to die’: Nurse saves man trapped in cement truck after rollover crash

A nurse on the way home from her work shift helped save a man trapped in a cement truck after a crash. (Source: KPNX, AZDOT, CNN)
By Jonathan McCall, KPNX
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - A nurse in Arizona was in the right place at the right time to save a man’s life who was trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.

Leigh Ann Sondrup said she was heading home after working her shift as a nurse when she suddenly had to jump back into action.

“If the call is there and the need arises, that’s what we do,” Sondrup said.

The six-year nurse pulled her car over to check a crash scene, and that’s when she saw a man trapped inside a cement truck near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

She said he was quickly losing blood from injuries to his foot and leg.

“He told me, ‘I’m going to die.’ And I said, ‘No, you’re not. Not today, you’re not going to die today,’” Sondrup said.

She called to others at the scene for a belt to help stop the man’s bleeding.

“There were some bystanders nearby and I called out for a belt,” she said. “Somebody got me a belt and I applied it as a rough tourniquet.”

The driver ended up being transported to a hospital with stable vital signs and alive thanks to her quick actions.

Sondrup said she was glad she was able to help save the man as four years ago she lost both of her parents in a crash.

According to Sondrup, good Samaritans tried to help her parents that day just like she did for the truck driver, but it was too late.

“Even the young man who caused the accident helped my parents,” she said.

Sondrup recommends everyone know basic first aid in case they find themselves in a life-saving situation.

“I did not have a fancy tourniquet; we used a belt. These are all things that anyone can learn to do,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Making kids outdoor dreams come true with a local organization and Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Gearing up for fall sports
Fit and Well Idaho: Gearing up for fall sports
Staying safe during Saturday's Spudman race
Dealing with the heat during Saturday’s Spudman race
Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got...
Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say