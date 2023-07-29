Advertise with Us
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon

Highway 30 near Curry Crossing
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday afternoon near Curry Crossing.(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, 44 year old Esmerelda Pena of Buhl was traveling eastbound in a Nissan Altima on Idaho Highway 30 near 2500 East when she swerved to avoid a large vice in the middle of the lane.

Instead, her vehicle hit the vice, causing the Nissan to serve up on to the curb, hit a power pole and the car went airborne and rolled. The vehicle landed on its top.

The driver, Ms. Pena suffered minor injuries and she was not transported to the hospital.

