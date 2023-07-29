Advertise with Us
Spudman Triathlon returns for 37th edition Saturday morning

There are nearly 2,500 athletes signed up, race officials say(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last Saturday of July is a meaningful date in Burley. It’s the day of the annual Spudman Triathlon.

There are nearly 2,500 athletes signed up for the 37th edition this year. The competition begins Saturday morning, with the first group going at 6:50 a.m.

“When I look at what we’ve created for the City of Burley and for the Mini-Cassia area, it’s just beyond our scope that we ever thought would ever happen with the race and it just keeps growing and growing and growing,” said race co-founder Scott Bloxham.

Bloxham was the Race Director for 25 years and still volunteers at the event. He’s one of at least 400 volunteers that help put on the Burley Lions Club Spudman Triathlon every year.

“We have volunteers that have been doing this for years, they know what their job is, and they step up and do it,” said Race Director Carl Darrington. “If it wasn’t for all the local community help this would not happen, especially the City of Burley, the golf course (River’s Edge) lets us shut down their course for the day.”

The Spudman is a full Olympic triathlon featuring a 1.5k swim, 40k bike, and 10k run. The race begins and ends near the Burley Marina and the River’s Edge Golf Course.

Two-time defending champion Travis Wood goes for his third straight win Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Recent Bulldog graduate Toby Heider finished in a tie for seventh out of 300-plus competitors
