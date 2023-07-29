Advertise with Us
Visitors digging in the sand at Bear Lake in Eastern Idaho on Thursday find human remains

CBS Affiliate KUTV reported on the original story
Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington holds press conference relating to the human remains...
Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington holds press conference relating to the human remains found in sand near shoreline of Bear Lake.(KUTV News Staff | KUTV News)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT
BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two young children visiting Bear Lake in Eastern Idaho made the grim discovery of possible human remains, and the Bear Lake Sheriff’s Office confirmed the discovery this morning in a press conference.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said “myself and deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that it does appear that that they have located some human remains, that being a mandible with teeth still intact.”

He stated that the sheriff’s office established a perimeter to preserve the scene of the discover and that Bear Lake County Sheriff investigators reached out to Idaho State University Anthropology Department, and the two entities have assembled a team to help in assessing and examining the area to determine if there are other remains and to help in identification.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information on the possible identity of the remains, and they report that more remains were found on Friday near the shoreline of Bear Lake. It’s also unclear how long the bones have been there.

