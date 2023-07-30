Elks Scramble in Rupert gives attendees a chance to win big

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Elks Lodge along with the Rupert Country Club held its annual Steve Schow Golf Scramble Saturday morning, July 29, and into the afternoon, and the day concluded with a golf shootout for a big chunk of change.

The Steve Schow Golf Scramble has been a memorial tournament the past two years in honor of former Rupert Elks Lodge member Steve Schow, a Rupert resident who passed away in 2019.

The tournament raises scholarship money for students looking to go into trade school.

Last year, the tournament raised over $15,000 for the scholarship fund and is looking to top $20,000 this year according to Committee Chair Tim Vaughan.

In addition to the fundraising for those causes, participants also had to chance to play in two separate shootouts for large cash prizes which could only be won with a hole-in-one from 165 yards away.

“We unfortunately did not give away a million dollars today. We had two shootouts, our 100-thousand-dollar shootout and our million-dollar shootout and nobody made it in the hole for either one. It was a fun contest, but nobody won,” Vaughan said.

Even though these cash prizes went unclaimed in this year’s scramble, the day’s events were a success as plenty of money was raised for a great cause to support the local community.

