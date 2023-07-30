Advertise with Us
Legion Baseball: Minico’s season comes to an end at State Tournament

The Storm fell to Idaho Falls JNS in Nampa on Saturday to conclude their season.
The Storm's season came to an end on Saturday in Nampa.
The Storm's season came to an end on Saturday in Nampa.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm Legion baseball team was in Nampa on Saturday for the Legion A State Tournament.

Unfortunately for the Storm their State Tournament run came to an end at the hands of Idaho Falls JNS.

The Storm allowed six first inning runs and weren’t able to recover and fell to Idaho Falls 12-1.

