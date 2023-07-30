Legion Baseball: Minico’s season comes to an end at State Tournament

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm Legion baseball team was in Nampa on Saturday for the Legion A State Tournament.

Unfortunately for the Storm their State Tournament run came to an end at the hands of Idaho Falls JNS.

The Storm allowed six first inning runs and weren’t able to recover and fell to Idaho Falls 12-1.

