Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced Monday morning in the Fremont County Courthouse after victim impact statements are given by four family members.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Found guilty of the murder of her two children and found guilty of conspiring to murder her current husband’s former wife. Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing date is Monday in the Fremont County Courthouse, in front of the same judge that heard the trial testimony.

After the six-week trial that captured the attention of much of the nation, Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce will be sentencing Vallow Daybell after hearing victim impact statements from four relatives that were impacted by the murders.Those four will be: Colby Ryan, Lori’s oldest son, Summer Shiflet, Lori’s sister, Kay woodcock, JJ’s grandmother, and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt.

Vallow Daybell will not face the death penalty in Idaho, as the state removed that option as part of a deal to get the 6-week trial underway at the beginning of April.

However, Lori’s legal woes don’t stop on Monday, as the state of Arizona has already begun the extradition process to bring Lori back to their state.

The Maricopa County, Arizona Prosecutor is seeking to a conviction in the death of Lori’s previous husband Charles Vallow, and conspiring to kill, and attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux.

Chad Daybell is facing the same charges as Lori, and his trial will be in Boise and is set to begin on April 1, 2024; exactly one year to the day when Lori’s trial began in Boise.

