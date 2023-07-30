The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office is needing the publics assistance in locating a missing Rupert man who hasn’t been seen since February

RUPERT Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Abraham Margarito Luna was last seen by family members on February 24, 2023 when he left home and no one knows where he went.

He has not been answering his cell phone and his family members are desperate to find him.

Luna was last seen driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate number of 4C2797U.

If you have any information on Abraham Margarito Luna’s whereabouts or know what happened to him, please contact the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 434-2320.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.