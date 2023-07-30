Swim, bike, run: 37th Burley Lions Spudman Triathlon

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Lions held their 37th Spudman Triathlon on Saturday morning, July 29, and nearly 2,000 triathletes came out to compete in the event.

The triathlon began at 6:50 a.m. At River’s Edge Golf Club with a nearly one mile, current-aided swim down the Snake River.

After completing the swim, some triathletes opted for a change of clothes in the bike storage area before heading out on the 25-mile bike ride around the city.

The bike ride concluded back at River’s Edge Golf Club where once again competitors stored their bikes before beginning the final 10k or 6.2 mile run before crossing the finish line.

This year’s winner won for a third straight time while also dealing with some injuries from a bike accident one month ago.

“I actually had an a/c joint separation in my shoulder and fractured my sacrum, so this is really the first time running in like a month,” said Spudman winner Travis Wood. “It was pretty painful pretty much the whole run to be honest. I’m definitely feeling it, but I’m feeling good, happy.”

Wood won the event this year with a time of 1:47:27.

It took him 15 minutes for the swim, a blazing 53 minutes for the 25-mile bike ride and ran the 10k in 37 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.