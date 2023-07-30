Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Idaho State Police investigate a head on collision that kills one and send another via air...
Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center

Latest News

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Dashcam video shows officers pulling man from burning car
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Bodycam video shows officers pulling a man from a burning car