BREAKING: Lori Vallow Daybell to serve three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional life sentence for conspiracy and grand theft

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced Monday morning at the Fremont County Courthouse in front of Judge Steven Boyce. The sentencing hearing was streamed live through Judge Boyce’s YouTube page.

The sentencing hearing began with a series of emotional victim impact statements from Colby Ryan - Tylee’s older brother, Kay Woodcock - JJ’s grandmother, Samantha Gwilliam -Tammy’s sister, and Vicky Hoban - Tammy Daybell’s aunt.

Following the victims impact statements, the court then heard from the State, who submitted a sentencing recommendation of life in prison without any chance of release for each of the counts that she is found guilty of. The maximum penalty under Idaho law.

Prosecutors believe that, due to her actions, and lack of remorse for her actions, rehabilitation is not possible.

The State also requested fines of up to $250,000 be paid as restitution to next of kin of the victims and the Department of Treasury for repayment of funds stolen.

Following a short break, after the State delivered their recommendations, court resumed a little before noon with the Defense submitting their recommendations.

The Defense argued on the behalf of “hope” for Lori Vallow Daybell, requesting a 20-year fixed sentence with life indeterminate.

Lorri Vallow was then given the opportunity to speak on her own behalf before Judge Boyce reached his sentencing.

Following Lori Vallow Daybell’s Statement, Judge Boyce took the time to address the history and facts of the case, outlining the multiple different actions Vallow Daybell could have taken to avoid what took place.

Judge Boyce, in the interest of justice, sentenced Lorri Vallow Daybell to three consecutive life sentences for the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and the conspiracy to commit the murder of Tamara Daybell. Judge Boyce also handed down a concurrent life sentence for the conspiracy to commit murder charges of JJ and Tylee and grand theft.

Vallow Daybell must also pay restitution and fine to the state and next of kin.

Lori Vallow Daybell will now be handed over to the Idaho Department of Corrections. She is still awaiting trial in Arizona on more conspiracy to commit murder charges.

The Maricopa County, Arizona Prosecutor is seeking a conviction in the death of Lori’s previous husband Charles Vallow, and a conviction in the charge of conspiring to kill and attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux.

Chad Daybell is facing the same charges as Lori, and his trial will be in Boise and is set to begin on April 1, 2024, exactly one year to the day when Lori’s trial began in Boise.

