Hayden Fire managers expect critical fire weather for the next few days

As of Sunday, July 30, the wildfire is still 0% contained
The Hayden Fire, which is burning 18 miles west of Leadore has now burned 17,531 acres and is...
The Hayden Fire, which is burning 18 miles west of Leadore has now burned 17,531 acres and is 0% contained and has over 700 fire personnel working together to get ahead of the blaze.(U.S. Forest Service Salmon-Challis National Forest | U.S. Forest Service)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Leadore, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hayden Fire, which is burning 18 miles west of Leadore has now burned 17,531 acres and is 0% contained and has over 700 fire personnel working together to get ahead of the blaze that started on July 19th.

Poor humidity overnight and continued windy conditions that are predicted over the next couple of days will put crews into critical fire weather.

Saturday, the increase cloud cover in the region played a significant role in slowing the fire behavior. Fire crews also made progress and strengthened primary control lines on the eastern portion of the blaze.

Currently, Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Salmon-Challis National Forest and within the Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management areas.

There are also road closures in place and evacuation plans in place through the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and information and alerts can be found on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.

