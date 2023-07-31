Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:54 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Water flowing in from multiple damns cutting stored reservoir water
Water levels continue to rise in the Snake River

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance
A property manager will be in a Miami courtroom. (Source: GETTY IMAGES/WPTV/U.S....
Mar-a-Lago worker to make court appearance in obstruction case
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy