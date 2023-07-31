Local pawn shop owner holds raffle that helps Twin Falls veteran in a big way.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — ”Why doesn’t someone do something?” That’s a phrase we may hear or even say when we see someone struggling, especially when it comes to our aging veterans. For Washington Street Pawn they often see people at the very worst times in life; but one return customer prompted the owner to do something to help.

Donald Bingham is a retired veteran found himself struggling to stretch his limited funds till the end of the month. So, he turned to Forrest Andersen , owner of Washington Street Pawn to borrow money and repaid loyally on time. This month, Anderson wanted to do something above and beyond and raffled off a couple of guns that were donated by another customer. What they didn’t expect, is the reach they would have after posting it on Facebook.

After a few days they managed to get enough money to “really” help Donald and his wife.

Andersen said, “The knowledge that at least for the next couple years Donald and his wife won’t have to scrounge at the end of the month, they’ll have what they need. And really we at Washington Street Pawn we’re just the megaphone. We were just the speaker. We couldn’t have done anything. I mean if we dig through my wallet right now we could’ve donated 20 or 30 bucks because that’s what we had. But, it’s the people that came together that made such an impact.”

Donations came in from local businesses and community members, but it wasn’t just in Twin Falls or even Idaho, many donations came in from other states. And donations were mostly from people who most likely needed the funds as well.

“I think that one thing that really took me aback is the people who came and donated weren’t the rich and famous weren’t the people you see around driving the fancy cars in the fancy homes. They were everyday hardworking people. Citizens and non citizens alike who probably could’ve used that money themselves but chose to reach out and give it to someone less fortunate than them,” said Andersen.

Donald Bingham said on a Facebook video posted by Andersen, “I’d just like to say thank you very much for all the help I can never repay ya.”

In the end Donald paid people back by bringing a community together to help one of our own.

