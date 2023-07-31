Advertise with Us
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office was called to assist Sunday night.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead after drowning in a popular recreation spot in Lincoln County.

The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue were called Sunday evening to assist the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at the Drops in Shoshone for a man who drowned.

Crews searched until midnight Sunday and resumed efforts Monday morning when water levels were reduced. With the assistance from Air St. Luke’s, they recovered the body.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public that the Drops is a dangerous area to swim especially if you don’t get out at the take-out point.

They remind people to use personal flotation devices in swift-moving water.

BREAKING: Lori Vallow Daybell to serve three consecutive life sentences