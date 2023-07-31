New program aims to decrease teen accidents on the roads

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for United States teens, and now a new tool is hoping to help keep all drivers safe on the roads.

It’s called ‘How’s My Teen Driver’ and was started by a group of citizens in the Boise area.

The idea came to one of the co-founders after he was almost struck by a teen driver.

Later that day, he saw a sign on the back of a semi-truck that said “How’s my Driving,” and he thought, why isn’t there anything like that for teen drivers?

Now, there is.

With a sticker that goes on the back of a teen driver’s car, anyone else on the road is able to let their parents or guardians know how they are driving.

“Sticker is on the back, it’s got a QR code, phone number and an email, whatever you want to do, it’ll push a notification to their parents right then and there, and the beauty is you don’t know who they are, they don’t know who you are, you can’t get ahold of the teen’s information, it’s all completely anonymous, but it allows for that community,” said Andrew Fullmer, the CEO of How’s My Teen Driver.

People are able to let their guardians know if they are driving too fast, or not stopping at red lights, and it will hopefully help keep kids safer with that accountability.

“It’s a two-sided coin, what it’s doing to the child, knowing that they could be told on at any given time, and more so the piece of mind that it’s giving the parents, that I can’t be with my child all the time, but all these other moms and dads that know what to look out for can watch out for my kid,” Fullmer said. He added, “and it literally says on the back of it, they are participating in How’s My Teen Driver, so it allows for you to let the parent know what’s going on at any given time.”

He says they don’t expect the kids to need the sticker for long, as once they have proven they are responsible and accountable, the parent can remove it.

For more information on this program, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.