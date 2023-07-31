Advertise with Us
Officials hope weather cooperates for Hayden Fire suppression efforts

Hayden Fire continues to burn in Salmon-Challis National Forest.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEADORE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hayden Fire continues to burn, and is now mapped at 18,085 acres, but it is now 5% contained.

The fire began on July 19 and is in very difficult terrain in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

As the red flag warning continues, all 702 firefighters are working long hours to try to contain the fire as quickly as possible.

The fire team says the weather conditions have been less than optimal, but they are hopeful for a change as the week goes on.

“We’re expecting a real big uptick in relative humidity, like 40% and really cool temperatures for the highs in the low 70′s maybe even in the 60′s, so between our plan and the cooperation with the weather we are feeling really confident that the next few days we’re going to be able to reduce a lot of the smoke on the fire, get a lot of mop up done and continue to move forward,” said Austin Catlin, with the Great Basin Team 7.

There are fire restrictions in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands and the Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction.

There are also closures in place to help protect the firefighters and the public’s safety.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

