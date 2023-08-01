Amalgamated Sugar Union Workers may go on strike next week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Union workers at Amalgamated Sugar could go on strike starting next week.

Employees are unhappy with new union contracts that would reportedly freeze pensions for newer employees, have employees go through a two-tier pay raise, and be able to move a person to any department in the factory.

Employees are also unsatisfied with the unsanitary conditions, like using portapotties in 90+ degree weather, that haven’t been maintained.

Union Vise president Brennen Van Sickle said the strike is more likely to happen than not.

“What I’ve heard from several people in the body from all the facilities, is there are few people fond of this offer that the company has given us,” Van Sickle said.

Communication manager Holly Luna said the company met with the union and a “strong offer” was extended on July 26th, so right now it’s in the union’s hands.

The union will be voting this week and a decision will be made by Friday on the matter.

If the union cannot agree to a contract, strikes are likely to start the week of August 7th.

“The thought of a strike makes a lot of people nervous, you’re out of a job and you don’t have income,” Van Sickle said. “You don’t have your full pay, and you don’t have full benefits while on that strike line.”

