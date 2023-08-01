Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Amalgamated Sugar Union Workers may go on strike next week

Union voting on new contract this week
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Union workers at Amalgamated Sugar could go on strike starting next week.

Employees are unhappy with new union contracts that would reportedly freeze pensions for newer employees, have employees go through a two-tier pay raise, and be able to move a person to any department in the factory.

Employees are also unsatisfied with the unsanitary conditions, like using portapotties in 90+ degree weather, that haven’t been maintained.

Union Vise president Brennen Van Sickle said the strike is more likely to happen than not.

“What I’ve heard from several people in the body from all the facilities, is there are few people fond of this offer that the company has given us,” Van Sickle said.

Communication manager Holly Luna said the company met with the union and a “strong offer” was extended on July 26th, so right now it’s in the union’s hands.

The union will be voting this week and a decision will be made by Friday on the matter.

If the union cannot agree to a contract, strikes are likely to start the week of August 7th.

“The thought of a strike makes a lot of people nervous, you’re out of a job and you don’t have income,” Van Sickle said. “You don’t have your full pay, and you don’t have full benefits while on that strike line.”

KMVT will continue to gather details into the matter.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Monday evening's online weather update {7/31/2023}
Memorial Day marks the beginning of what is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.
New program aims to decrease teen accidents on the roads
Hayden Fire continues to burn in Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Officials hope weather cooperates for Hayden Fire suppression efforts