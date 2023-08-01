Advertise with Us
Boise State kicks off fall camp on Wednesday

Green, Holani named to Maxwell Award Watch List
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Football is almost here.

The Boise State football program starts fall camp on Wednesday, and head coach Andy Avalos spoke to the media Monday to kick off football season.

“We have a tremendous amount of work to do, but we’re excited to do it,” Avalos said. “This is a fun team to be around because of who they are, how they work, how they get along, how they take care of each other, how they compete, how the older guys are bringing in the freshman and teaching them how to do things.”

To excite Bronco fans a little more for this fall, two Boise State players were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The Maxwell Award honors college football’s best player and 85 athletes were named to the preseason watch list.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Taylen Green was one of the players. The dual-threat signal-caller looks to build on an 8-2 record as a starter last season with the new Bush Hamdan-led offense. Redshirt senior running back George Holani is also on the watch list. He ran for over 1,000 yards in 2022.

Green, Holani, and sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty will cause headaches for opposing defenses on the ground. New offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan hopes this will lead to some holes throwing the ball down the field.

“You always got to be balanced, and I say this to these guys in the quarterback room all the time, the ability to hit and finish 40-plus (yard) throws is your 3-point shot if you will, in basketball,” Hamdan said. “We’ve got to be able to throw the ball downfield at an elite level.”

Unfortunately for Boise State, Avalos says one of their weapons in the passing game, Latrell Caples, will miss the season with a leg injury.

