CSI hires familiar face to be lead assistant coach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho native is returning to the College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball staff.

A.J. DeMond will replace lead assistant coach Ryan Lundgren, who left to be the head coach at Carroll College in June.

Demond returns to CSI Men's Basketball as assistant. Welcome back @Aj3DeMond ! https://t.co/mY2xRGlrSz — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) July 31, 2023

DeMond, who was an assistant last season at Western Nebraska Community College, was a volunteer assistant coach with the Golden Eagles from 2020-2022. CSI made the National Tournament in each of his seasons in Twin Falls.

The Meridian, Idaho native is happy to return to Twin Falls and calls the pressure to win at CSI a “good pressure”.

“I can’t emphasize how special of a place CSI is, there’s a community support, a fan support, booster support, that you just don’t find in junior college,” DeMond told KMVT.

