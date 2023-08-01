Advertise with Us
Fire officials take new strategy to fight the Hayden Fire

Salmon Challis National Forest Facebook
Salmon Challis National Forest Facebook(Salmon Challis National Forest Facebook)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Aug. 1, 2023
LEADORE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters with U.S. Forest Service are using a new strategy to fight the Hayden Fire.

The strategy is working on confining the perimeter instead of containing the fire, because they are working to protect the natural habitat, the rangeland, the species in the area, and the safety of all 701 firefighters.

The acreage of the fire remains at 18,085 but the fire is now considered 47% completed towards their goal of confinement.

“We’re going to use natural features that we know the fire can’t get past and consider those control lines, so what we’re looking at there, a lot of these high mountain bowls have just walls of rock up each side and the fire has burned what it can, this is a really good example up here near Mill Mountain, the fire has burned what it could up here, and now there is nothing but rock and lake up there, so we are going to consider that confined, we don’t expect it to move out of there,” said Austin Catlin, with the Great Basin Team 7.

They are hopeful for a change in the weather pattern to bring some more humidity to the air which will aid them in their fire fighting efforts.

