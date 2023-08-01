High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit following an attempted traffic stop Monday night.

TFC Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle tracked on GPS by SIRIUS XM, which showed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 93 near 4088 North at 8:30 p.m.

Deputies located the 2019 Dodge Charger and attempted a traffic stop.

According to a press release issued by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Charger did not stop, accelerated speed, and turned east bound on Interstate 84. Where speeds were clocked at 124 mph.

Fearing for the safety of other drivers on the interstate, deputies ended the pursuit.

At a little before 9 p.m. SIRCOMM notified deputies the vehicle was back in Twin Falls County, near Kimberly.

A Kimberly Officer located the vehicle near Foothills Road and 3800 East and began following northbound on 3800.

The driver of the Charger again reached speeds more than 100 mph.

Deputies joined the pursuit and watched the rear tire of the Charger come loose, with the vehicle now driving on just the rim. A deputy then performed a successful PIT maneuver, with the Charger coming to a stop in the 300 block of Galena Drive.

The 34-year-old driver, Casey Ann Macnair, of Plains Montana was detained and is being held in Twin Falls County on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Eluding an Officer.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Riverside, California on July 29, 2023.

