I-84/Hwy. 93 interchange ramp construction begins in Jerome County

Construction expected to last two months
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department began construction Tuesday on the I-84 and US-93 interchange on and off ramps at exit 173 in Jerome County

The project intends to resurface the ramps, upgrade signals, and construct a right-turn lane for the westbound I-84 off-ramp.

This will impact traffic with lane reductions and temporary closures on and off the ramps between 8 pm and 5 am.

The project will approximately last two months. Signs and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic if needed.

Travelers are reminded to check 511.Idaho.Gov for impacts to traffic from the construction.

