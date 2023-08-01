Kids, Critters & Cowboys: What to expect from the 2023 Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — August 30th through September 4th is the annual Twin Falls County Fair, John Pitz, the fair manager says he is looking forward to it, and excited about the changes and additions this year, which is themed ‘Kids, Critters and Cowboys.’

The first, mutton busting.

From now until August 23rd, parents can register their kids to compete in mutton busting at the junior rodeo, which will be Wednesday night to kick off the fair.

The top 30 participants from that will move on to the Magic Valley Stampede.

“We are doing two divisions, 40 pounds and under and 60 pounds and under it’s a 4 to 8 age limit, maximum 60 pound weight limit,” said John Pitz, the fair manager.

The professional rodeo, the Magic Valley Stampede will be Thursday through Saturday nights, with a record number of participants set to compete this year for a record amount of prize money.

“Last year we had 465 entries, with the extra added money I look to bump over 500 entries this year, so we might be running slack really late two nights this year instead of just one,” said Pitz.

A new multi-purpose building, made possible by a contribution from the John and Betty Pastoor Charitible Trust, will provide more space not only the fair, but events all year long.

It is replacing the flower, produce, art and photography buildings.

“We’re obviously not done, it’ll be done enough to get the four departments that were in those two buildings in for fair, then after fair we’ll do the finish work on it, we’ve got 12 events booked in there starting in November,” said Pitz.

He says almost 1,000 kids are registered for 4-H and FFA.

There will also be the Mighty Thomas Carnival, events at the free stage, a concert by Mitchell Tenpenny, as well as food booths and other displays.

Last year the fair saw a total of almost 85,000 people, despite temperatures being well into the 90′s, and he is hopeful for a large turnout and a lot of fun again this year.

“Stuff that I’ve been hearing through the industry, most of the fairs that have finished and reported are, have been up, so i’m hoping that trend continues through our fair,” said Pitz.

For more information on the fair, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.