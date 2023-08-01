Advertise with Us
Officials issue health advisory for harmful algae bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

Exposure to this toxin can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District has issued a health advisory for harmful algae bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) discovered through recent testing that levels of a cyanotoxin, known as microcystin, are now at the unhealthy stage.

Exposure to this toxin can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock.

When recreating at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir the public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

· Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

· Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

· Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

· If you choose to eat fish from HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

“Children and pets are especially at risk,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Environmental Health Director. “These toxins can cause acute health effects in humans such as eye, ear, and skin irritation as well as gastrointestinal distress, and they can severely affect neurological systems.”

Cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies. When temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water.

Blooms don’t all look the same. They may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and have a foul odor. Mats can be out of sight on the bottom of the water body.

HABs are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall.

