Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US

Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.(Bed Bath & Beyond)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million last month.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn’t specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.

Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the relaunch in Canada has “run without a hitch.” The company has added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items since its bid for the retailer became public last month, Johnson said.

The company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name, he said.

Johnson had said that the name change was necessary because Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That’s how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock fine-tuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon
The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home

Latest News

Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Firefighters contain a quarter of massive California-Nevada wildfire
Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem
A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet store. (KOCO, PETLAND, OKLAHOMA...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store