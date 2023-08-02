Batterton, Shanna Dene

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Shanna Dene Batterton, age 86, of Albion, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home in Albion, with her loved ones by her side.

Shanna was born Dec. 20, 1936, to Preston and Nellie Cook Asher. She was the sixth of ten children. Shanna was born into a large family and learned at a young age the meaning of hard work and the importance of family.

She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, including as a cook for Cassia Regional Hospital, as a school bus driver, but her favorite was working the potato harvest, whether it was in the fields, on the digger, or working the cellars, she enjoyed it all.

Shanna met the love of her life, Thomas Lavere Batterton, and they were married on Dec. 17, 1960, in Elko, Nevada. Together they lived in numerous places before settling in their home in Albion, where Shanna could be close to her mother.

In her free time, she loved to make quilts, crocheting, and also enjoyed making watches and bracelets.

Shanna is survived by her three daughters, Caroldene Stauffer, Janet (Bob) Booth, and Brenda (Clyde) Stevens all of Albion; and one son, James Batterton of Kansas; as well as seven grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; four sisters; her loving husband, Thomas Batterton; and one son-in-law, Brent J. Stauffer.

She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Thomas, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.

At her request no formal service will be held.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

