Fall camp in Moscow begins with sky-high expectations

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — The Idaho football program has higher expectations this fall than they have had in a long time.

The Vandals enter the 2023 season with reigning Jerry Rice Award winner, quarterback Gevani McCoy, leading the offense. He has wide receiver duo Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson to throw to again. They both had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2022.

Idaho is picked to finish second in the tough Big Sky Conference by the media, and is ranked in the top 10 nationally by multiple preseason FCS polls.

Jason Eck led the Vandals to their first playoff appearance since rejoining the FCS in 2018 last season. Idaho went 7-5 overall.

The Vandals started fall camp Monday, and KLEW’s Gianna Cefalu spoke with second-year Head Coach Jason Eck, McCoy, and Hatten.

Idaho opens their season August 31 at Lamar.

