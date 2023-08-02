Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Fall camp in Moscow begins with sky-high expectations

Idaho was picked to finish second in the Big Sky preseason media poll
Idaho was picked to finish second in the Big Sky preseason media poll
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — The Idaho football program has higher expectations this fall than they have had in a long time.

The Vandals enter the 2023 season with reigning Jerry Rice Award winner, quarterback Gevani McCoy, leading the offense. He has wide receiver duo Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson to throw to again. They both had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2022.

Idaho is picked to finish second in the tough Big Sky Conference by the media, and is ranked in the top 10 nationally by multiple preseason FCS polls.

Jason Eck led the Vandals to their first playoff appearance since rejoining the FCS in 2018 last season. Idaho went 7-5 overall.

The Vandals started fall camp Monday, and KLEW’s Gianna Cefalu spoke with second-year Head Coach Jason Eck, McCoy, and Hatten.

Idaho opens their season August 31 at Lamar.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon

Latest News

Idaho was picked to finish second in the Big Sky preseason media poll
Fall camp in Moscow begins with sky-high expectations
Green, Holani named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Boise State kicks off fall camp on Wednesday
AJ DeMond, a former volunteer assistant coach with CSI, returns to Twin Falls
CSI hires familiar face to be lead assistant coach
Green, Holani named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Boise State kicks off fall camp on Wednesday