Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting and killing 1 and injuring 4 at Atlanta medical practice

Deion Patterson
Deion Patterson(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring four others when he opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice has been indicted on charges including murder.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Deion Patterson on Thursday in the May 3 shooting in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. He was captured hours later in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Amy St. Pierre, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. Patterson is charged with murder and felony murder in her death.

He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count each in the shootings of Jazzmin Daniel, Lisa Glynn, Alesha Hollinger and Georgette Whitlow.

Patterson is represented by a team from the Georgia Public Defender Council led by attorney Shawn Hoover.

“A veteran with a history of mental health issues, Mr. Patterson is innocent until proven otherwise,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “His defense team is working tirelessly on his behalf and looks forward to sharing more information as it is appropriate.”

Patterson is also charged with three counts of attempted battery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting.

Authorities have said Patterson stole a pickup truck that he used to flee, and he damaged another vehicle by shooting it, leading to one count each of theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property, according to the indictment.

