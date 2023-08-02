Lori Vallow-Daybell booked into Pocatello correctional facility

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Convicted murderer Lori Vallow-Daybell was booked into the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center on Tuesday.

PWCC prison staff took Vallow-Daybell’s booking photo upon her arrival at the facility at just before 9:30 a.m.

On Monday, Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Vallow-Daybell to life in prison for the murders of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow-Daybell is also facing conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona, which has begun the process of seeking her extradition. She is charged with conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as well as Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece.

