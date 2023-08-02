Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Lori Vallow-Daybell booked into Pocatello correctional facility

PWCC prison staff took Vallow-Daybell’s booking photo upon her arrival at the facility at just before 9:30 a.m.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Convicted murderer Lori Vallow-Daybell was booked into the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center on Tuesday.

PWCC prison staff took Vallow-Daybell’s booking photo upon her arrival at the facility at just before 9:30 a.m.

On Monday, Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Vallow-Daybell to life in prison for the murders of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow-Daybell is also facing conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona, which has begun the process of seeking her extradition. She is charged with conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as well as Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon

Latest News

PWCC prison staff took Vallow-Daybell’s booking photo upon her arrival at the facility at just...
Vallow-Daybell booked into correctional center
U.S. Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted an emergency request from Idaho health care providers to...
Federal judge blocks Idaho’s AG from prosecuting doctors for out-of-state abortion referrals
Proactive Behavioral Youth Center will provide needed support for youth community
New youth health center opens in Twin Falls
Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/1/2023}