A Mackay man is behind bars after stealing a government issued truck and leading Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase
Suspect was also the subject of a welfare check issued by Custer County earlier same day.
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle William Foster, 34 of Mackay allegedly stole a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 truck, owned by the U.S. Government on Tuesday at a gas station in Mackay while the government worker had stopped to get coffee.
Foster was also the subject of a welfare check earlier on Wednesday morning issued by Custer County but wasn’t located until the pursuit that began earlier this morning just after 5:30.
Foster led officers on a chase that at times got up to 110 mph in a 65-mph zone on the highway and was allegedly going 90 mph in a 35-mph zone inside the Carey city limits and refusing to pull over.
Deputies successfully used a spike strip on main street in Carey and he eventually came to a stop on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 195.
Foster was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is currently being held on a $150,000 combined bond in the Blaine County Detention Center and is expected to be facing additional charges in Custer County.
