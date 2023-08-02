Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

New youth health center opens in Twin Falls

Proactive Behavioral Youth Center will provide needed support for youth community
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Proactive Behavioral Youth Center is now open.

The center, located at 264 Main Avenue South in twin falls, will be a hub for youth members who are dealing with mental health or abusive issues.

The facility is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and there’s never a wrong time to walk in and get much-needed help and support.

“We do a mental health assessment, we do substance abuse assessments, and we do a brief medical assessment,” Director of Operations Pat Marecki said. “We have available counseling services, we have counselors they can talk to, and youth peers to speak with.”

An adult center was opened in December 2016 on Shoup Avenue, where they provided services to 157 people in the first month.

The center hopes to support as many youths as they can, as they are battling different struggles than other generations.

“The youth of today are faced with greater challenges than I think others,” Owner Frank Knight said. “There are huge struggles and needs that need to be satisfied.”

During the day, the center provides skills training and development groups, clothing, and rooms if needed for longer periods.

Currently, youth aged 12-17 can walk in but soon, the organizations hope to welcome ages five and up.

Knight says he and his team felt a calling to support the youth in Twin Falls.

“I feel a huge responsibility and great need to do our very best and to make sure we can make a difference,” Knight said.

The center is now open and ready for the youth to walk through the doors and get the free support that they need.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon
Water flowing in from multiple damns cutting stored reservoir water
Water levels continue to rise in the Snake River

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/1/2023}
Kids, Critters & Cowboys: What to expect from the 2023 Twin Falls County Fair
algae bloom
Officials issue health advisory for harmful algae bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
Construction to last two months
I-84/Hwy. 93 interchange ramp construction begins in Jerome County