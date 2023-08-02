New youth health center opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Proactive Behavioral Youth Center is now open.

The center, located at 264 Main Avenue South in twin falls, will be a hub for youth members who are dealing with mental health or abusive issues.

The facility is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and there’s never a wrong time to walk in and get much-needed help and support.

“We do a mental health assessment, we do substance abuse assessments, and we do a brief medical assessment,” Director of Operations Pat Marecki said. “We have available counseling services, we have counselors they can talk to, and youth peers to speak with.”

An adult center was opened in December 2016 on Shoup Avenue, where they provided services to 157 people in the first month.

The center hopes to support as many youths as they can, as they are battling different struggles than other generations.

“The youth of today are faced with greater challenges than I think others,” Owner Frank Knight said. “There are huge struggles and needs that need to be satisfied.”

During the day, the center provides skills training and development groups, clothing, and rooms if needed for longer periods.

Currently, youth aged 12-17 can walk in but soon, the organizations hope to welcome ages five and up.

Knight says he and his team felt a calling to support the youth in Twin Falls.

“I feel a huge responsibility and great need to do our very best and to make sure we can make a difference,” Knight said.

The center is now open and ready for the youth to walk through the doors and get the free support that they need.

