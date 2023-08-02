Scammers are sending things to doorsteps in the latest series of tax refund scams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Tax scams are on the rise around the country, and here in Idaho, and some are getting even more elaborate.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, they say an increase in Phishing (e-mail) and Smishing (text) Scams which include texts, emails, and phone calls are once again targeting taxpayers. The scams often say you have a refund.

Many of these will include incorrect grammar and spelling.

The agency wants to remind people the IRS will never contact you about a refund or ask for personal information for any reason.

They also say a new more elaborate scam is being reported.

Raphael Tulino with Internal Revenue Service media relations says, “The other thing we’re seeing out there is an actual delivered mailer in a cardboard kind of an envelope that’s actually coming to people’s houses i guess by a delivery service. This is the other part of the scam that we’re seeing that is actually coming to you saying you have a tax refund of some sort, but you need to provide pictures of your driver’s license believe it or not and other sorts of personal information the agency would never ask you for.”

They say if you’re contacted in any way to ignore it. You can contact the IRS about a refund or check the status of one on their webpage.

If you are contacted about money, you owe that correspondence comes in an official letter. And-,the IRS will give you time and the ability to appeal and will never ask for immediate payment.

